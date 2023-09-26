Students' killing: CBI team led by special director to reach Imphal on Wednesday

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) A team of CBI officials, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, will reach Imphal in a special flight on Wednesday to investigate the "kidnapping and killing" of two students who went missing in the northeastern state on July 6, sources said.

Advertisment

The decision was taken within hours of the case being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Manipur government.

The team of officials under Bhatnagar, the second-in-command in the federal agency, will also have Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay, who is camping in Imphal, the sources said.

Photos of the bodies of the two students -- Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) -- who were missing since July, went viral on social media on Monday.

Advertisment

One of the two photos purportedly showed the students with two armed men and the other was of two bodies.

Police had previously said the whereabouts of the two were not known and their mobile phones were found switched off.

The last location of their handsets was traced at Lamdan, near the winter flower tourist spot in Churachandpur district, police had said.

Advertisment

In post on X, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said: "In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the state that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators.

"To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialised team, will be arriving in Imphal tomorrow morning in a special flight. Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter. I have been constantly in touch with Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice." Security personnel have been put on alert and additional measures taken to prevent any incident following the photos of the deceased students going viral, a senior officer said.

The government has assured people that "swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi". PTI ABS SKL RC