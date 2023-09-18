Students launch campaign at Ladakh's Khardongla to sensitize people on ozone layer

Leh/Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) Scores of students reached out to tourists and cab drivers on one of the world's highest motorable roads Khardongla in Ladakh to sensitise them about the dangers of ozone layer depletion.

The campaign, supported by both students and staffers of the Nobra government college, aimed at mobilising people to take immediate action in safeguarding the ozone layer, participants of the campaign said.

The students, who were on a five-day educational-cum-exposure tour to Kargil, interacted with security personnel deployed there, tourists, and cab drivers, they said.

They spread awareness about the dangers of ozone layer depletion and ways to preserve it as well as requested people to become ozone-friendly citizens and promote the use of ozone-friendly goods and services, the participants said.

The students also took a pledge to protect the planet and conserve natural resources for future generations.