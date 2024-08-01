Students lift gherao of Presidency VC after 20 hours, fee hike not to be implemented

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) Students of Presidency University on Thursday lifted their 20-hour gherao of acting vice-chancellor Nirmalya Narayan Chakraborty after varsity authorities gave a written assurance not to implement the proposed fee hike for the 2024-25 academic year.

Bitan Islam, spokesperson of the agitating students, said the authorities agreed to the students' demand that the proposed fee hike for freshers to UG and PG courses will not be effected in the academic year 2024-25.

The students had been protesting against a proposed fee hike which would have raised undergraduate fees from Rs 4,205 to Rs 7,200 and postgraduate fees from Rs 4,300 to Rs 7,200. This fee hike was proposed for the first time in ten years.

Though a university official confirmed that the fee hike would not be implemented for the 2024-25 academic year, he did not clarify whether a similar proposal will be considered for the next academic year.

Islam emphasised that if authorities propose another fee hike in the future, students should be consulted beforehand. He suggested that the university could explore alternative fundraising methods to maintain financial solvency without imposing additional burdens on students.

"We have made it clear if the authorities again come up with any fee hike proposal in 2025-26, students should be consulted and we will put forward our views. For financial solvency, Presidency authorities can raise fund by alternative means without passing the buck on students," Islam said.

Meanwhile, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) said it will launch a movement for publishing the merit list of admission tests and conduct counselling process on offline mode to ensure that all deserving students take part in the process. PTI SUS MNB