Students must strive for continuous learning, upgradation of skills: Assam Guv

Guwahati, Jan 19 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday exhorted students to strive for continuous learning and constant upgradation of skills to transform emerging challenges of the changing times into opportunities.

Addressing the fifth convocation of the Assam Science and Technology University, he said this marks the beginning of a new journey in the lives of the students, one that would bring both challenges and opportunities.

Highlighting the rapidly changing global environment, Acharya stressed the need to remain connected with emerging technologies, innovations and global trends.

At the same time, he underlined the importance of ethics, integrity and cultural values, which provide strength, patience and self-confidence to students in difficult circumstances.

Congratulating the students receiving degrees and medals, he said their success was not merely a personal achievement, but also a matter of pride for the families, teachers and the university.

The governor underscored the crucial role of higher educational institutions in establishing India as a ‘Global Knowledge Superpower’.

He said these institutions should advocate quality teaching, world-class research and also give equal priority to innovation.

Acharya said that for a balanced and sustainable national development, it was essential the benefits of education and new technologies reach every village, and emphasised the role of universities in this regard.

Noting the importance of entrepreneurship in the present era, he encouraged students to move forward not only with the aim of seeking employment, but also with the mindset of creating employment.

A total of 5,829 degrees from the 2024 and 2025 batches were awarded on the occasion. PTI SSG RBT