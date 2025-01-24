Students must use knowledge with morality, commit to public welfare: Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde on Friday urged students to use their acquired knowledge with morality and prudence, remain committed to public welfare and strive to enhance their intellectual capacity.

Addressing the 17th convocation of Vardhman Mahavir Open University in Kota, Bagde said, "Our ancient knowledge tradition is the light of life's path. Take inspiration from it, move forward on the path of your duty and realize the resolution of developed India." According to an official statement, the Governor said that the tradition of convocation is a new chapter of life in which the student enters the ocean of knowledge, makes innovations and discharges the responsibilities of the country and society responsibly.

He said that only getting a degree is not enough, it is very important to enhance skills and intellectual capacity.

Bagde called upon the Gurus to transfer their knowledge to the students, and said that continuous efforts should be made for the all-round development of the students.

He further said that excellent results of the new education policy will be reflected in the upcoming days.

The new education policy will be useful for the country, society and every citizen. It will teach how life should be, instead of just writing, reading and teaching, the governor said.

Vice Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar, Professor Karamjit Singh called upon the students to get involved in achieving the goal with the acquired knowledge and hard work and devote their lives to give their best to the society.

Vice Chancellor of Vardhman Mahavir Open University, Professor Kailash Sodani said that students should understand the value of time and take interest in moving with time on the path of entrepreneurship. PTI AG OZ OZ