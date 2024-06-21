Students of Bengal govt schools showcase innovative skills in science projects

Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) Students of 11 West Bengal government-run or -aided schools on Friday showcased their ‘inventions’ to solve real-life problems like remembering to take medicines at a show aimed at overcoming the fear of mathematics and science.

The event was held following the state’s new education policy that calls for connecting with the industry, an official said.

Soubhik Mondal, one of the five members of a team from Kalikapur Ramkamal Vidyapith Higher Secondary School, showcased a ‘smart medicine box’ which gives reminders for taking medicines at appointed hours.

“We have used a Real Time Clock module which also has a box to store medicines. An LCD board shows the current time, date and medication reminders while a buzzer gives alerts. Push buttons are used to set time,” Mondal said.

Capgemini, the global major in information technology services and consulting, in partnership with NGO Change Initiatives, organized the event ‘Let’s Code’.

“Our project aims at covering economically poor students who lack the opportunity to showcase what they are up to,” Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd Vice-President Kumar Anurag Pratap told PTI.

The most promising ideas will be taken to an all-India platform, he said.

“If you see the ideas showcased in the work of every school team, if you see the glint in the eyes of these children, you will realise the moment they will get opportunities similar to the chances of students of private schools, they will surprise you with the kind of tenacity, intelligence and innovative skill,” Pratap said.

Officer-on-special duty, West Bengal education directorate, Shabina N Omar, said at the programme that the new state education policy envisaged curriculum credit framework, replacing the choice-based credit system, giving emphasis on employability and upskilling “to make the students part of a global workforce in future.” The new policy called for connecting with the industry, Omar said adding she was speaking in the capacity of an educator associated with a Kolkata college but not as a senior higher education department official.

“The entire ecosystem of education is evolving encouraging a child, from whatever background he or she comes from, to explore, introspect and realise,” she said.

Pointing out that she was amazed at how the children were explaining their projects to her when she went around the show, Omar called for engaging them in learning which will not be confined to books. PTI SUS NN