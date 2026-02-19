Students of Bengal schools to get additional eggs in mid-day meal

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) The West Bengal government has directed district administrations to provide additional eggs to school students under the mid-day meal scheme, aiming to enhance nutritional support for children, an official said Thursday.

The move ahead of the assembly elections has triggered a war of words between the opposition BJP and the ruling TMC.

In a communication sent to district magistrates and sub-divisional officers, the school education department instructed that 81,19,415 students from Classes 1 to 8 must be provided either one whole egg or a seasonal fruit for 12 days.

An allocation of Rs 8 per student per day has been earmarked for the purpose.

The school education department official clarified that the additional provision is to be implemented within the current financial year ending March 31, 2026.

The department further stated that the expenditure for the additional eggs or fruits will be borne from unutilised funds already allocated to districts for the mid-day meal scheme during the year.

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha wondered why the need for “additional nutritional support to the children was not addressed earlier and why only during elections.” Education Minister Bratya Basu said there had been provisions to allocate one additional egg and seasonal fruit for each child once in a year, and it is not new.

“Those who are trying to link the issue with elections must know it has been the usual practice by this government every year. An issue like the mid-day meal menu for our children should not be politicised,” he said.

Teachers’ organisations, however, welcomed the move.

General Secretary of Shikshanuragi Oikya Mancha,Kinkar Adhikari, termed it a positive step but urged the government to enhance nutritional allocations throughout the year to improve overall meal quality.

The mid-day meal scheme covers primary and upper primary students across government and government-aided schools in the state. PTI SUS NN