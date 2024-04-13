Students of Latur colleges study for 18 hrs to mark birth anniversaries of Dr Ambedkar, Phule

Latur, Apr 13 (PTI) About 100 students from two agricultural colleges in Maharashtra’s Latur city studied “non-stop for nearly 18 hours” to commemorate the birth anniversaries of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and social reformer Jyotiba Phule, the institutes’ dean said on Saturday.

The initiative was organised at the College of Agriculture and Vilasrao Deshmukh College of Agricultural Biotechnology on Friday and Saturday, respectively, said Dr Babasaheb Thombre, the dean of both institutes.

The birth anniversaries of Dr Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, and Phule are celebrated on April 14.

“The initiative was an attempt to make students aware of the study habits of great personalities like Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule,” said Thombre, adding they were encouraged to read books as per their choice and also provided food during the study hours. PTI COR NR