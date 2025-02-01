Students of Nagaland-Assam participate in exchange programme

Kohima, Feb 1 (PTI) To strengthen cross-border ties and promote peaceful coexistence between Nagas and Assamese people, students of both the states were engaged in a three-day exchange programme on the theme "Discovering Neighbours", an official statement said.

The three-day Assam-Nagaland Student Exchange Programme organised by the Border Peace Coordination Committee (Assam-Nagaland) in collaboration with the Friendship Forum (Tembayim Committee, TATT, Tzürangkong) and district administrations of Jorhat and Mokokchung concluded on Saturday at Government High School, Tzurangkong, Nagaland.

Altogether 30 students from two schools in Assam, along with 30 students from Government High School, Tzurangkong, participated in the exchange programme, the statement issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations said.

They were accompanied by parents, guardians, and teachers, with the Assam students being hosted by families in Chungtiayimsen, Watiyim, and teachers of the host school, it said.

Over the three days, participants engaged in sports, cultural exchanges, talent shows, and picnics, fostering deeper understanding and friendship.

This exchange programme aimed to heal historical tensions along the Assam-Nagaland border, emphasising the shared heritage of both communities. By connecting young minds, it sought to instil a sense of unity and responsibility in sustaining peace and cooperation for the future, the statement said.

Speaking at the culmination programme, Deputy Commissioner of Mokokchung, Thsuvisie Phoji, lauded the initiative as a significant step toward fostering lasting friendships between the people of both the states.

Emphasising the importance of countering antisocial elements that attempt to disrupt peace along the border, the DC said, "We are not enemies but brothers and sisters." Such initiatives should not be confined to border areas but extended across both states to eradicate hatred and misunderstandings, he remarked.

Phoji also encouraged the students to cherish the experience and become ambassadors of peace on both sides. PTI NBS NBS RG