Students of Pondy govt medical college condemn rape-murder of PG doc in Kolkata, to hold rally

Puducherry, Aug 19 (PTI) The students' association of state-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute here on Monday condemned the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9. In a release, the students' body expressed its deepest concerns regarding the gruesome incident that took place at a government medical college and hospital in Kolkata on August 9. It also stated that on behalf of the medical and para-medical fraternity of the Medical college in Puducherry, the outfit demanded the immediate implementation of the Central Protection Act to ensure safety and protection of the medical students and doctors.

It also sought a fair and transparent investigation into the heinous crime perpetrated on the resident doctor in Kolkata and immediate measures to protect doctors and trainee doctors.

Expressing condolences to the parents of the PG student who was raped and murdered in Kolkata, the Association strongly condemned the incident.

The Association announced a joint peaceful rally later in the day by students, doctors, resident doctors and nurses from all the medical, paramedical colleges in Puducherry to seek justice in the case.

Meanwhile, the JIPMER Resident Doctors Association has resorted to boycott of non-emergency services in the hospital to mark the strong condemnation of the 'rape and murder' in Kolkata hospital.

Noting that the boycott would continue till justice is available, the Association said in a release that it understood the impact the current strike would have on the patients. But, it was forced to continue the boycott to ensure a safe environment and protection for doctors.

The Director of JIPMER appealed to the non-serious patients and those having illness for a prolonged period of time to avoid visiting the OPD wing at JIPMER. This would help the management to cater to the seriously ill patients with the available strength of the doctors. Hoping that the current agitation by doctors would come to an end soon, the management said, "emergency services would continue at the hospital and this arrangement would continue till the situation becomes normal." PTI COR ROH