Students of Ulhasnagar-based college booked for submitting fake TCs

Thane, Mar 28 (PTI) Several Third Year B.Com students have been booked for allegedly submitting fake transfer certificates in their Ulhasnagar-based college, a Thane police official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The case was registered on Wednesday on the complaint of a Mumbai University official, Inspector Vikram Gaud of Vitthalwadi police station said.

"Prior to October 11, 2018 they submitted fake TCs which they claimed were from a college in Vikhroli in Mumbai. A check showed the college had never issued these TCs. No arrest has been made and further probe is underway," he added.

The graduation certificates of these 12 students, including three girls, is on hold pending the probe, college officials said. PTI COR BNM