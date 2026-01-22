Students of ZP school in Bhiwandi collect Rs 11k for Sainik Kalyan Nidhi

Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) Students of a Zilla Parishad school in Thane's Bhiwandi taluka have contributed their food money to the Sainik Kalyan Nidhi for the welfare of soldiers.

A Thane ZP release issued on Thursday said the students of Class V students of Zilla Parishad School, Kalwar deposited Rs 11,170 with the Sainik Kalyan Nidhi through the office of Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal on January 20.

"The aim is to express gratitude to soldiers for their service and sacrifices. The district collector appreciated the students for their innovative and patriotic effort, which was conceptualised by teacher Prashant Bhosale," the release said.

The release said after students realised that while they enjoy their favourite food daily, soldiers often guard the borders in difficult circumstances, they voluntarily began depositing their food money for the cause.

Parents, on learning about the initiative, also contributed generously, further strengthening the effort, while villagers extended their support, it added. PTI COR BNM