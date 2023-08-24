Students' outfits hold protest at Jamia Millia over Nuh violence, demand arrest of Monu Manesar

New Delhi: Several students' organisations on Thursday held a protest at Jamia Millia Islamia against the violence in Haryana's Nuh, demanding the arrest of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar and compensation for those whose houses were demolished in the district.

Advertisment

Around 100 students from various outfits gathered at the university's gate number 7 holding posters that read, "save Nuh", "stop VHP Shobha Yatra on August 28", "stop violence" and "arrest Monu Manesar."

"We have three demands from the Centre -- revoke FIR against innocent Muslims, provide compensation for those whose houses were bulldozed and arrest Monu Manesar," a protestor, Mohammad Al Fauz, told PTI.

Authorities have already denied permission to the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP's) proposed 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' in Haryana's Nuh on August 28.

Advertisment

On July 31, communal violence had erupted when mobs allegedly pelted stones at the VHP's yatra in Nuh. It led to violence in the district which spilled to adjoining Gurugram and six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed.

VHP leader Devender Singh had said he was not aware of the rejection of the permission and asserted that there is "no need for any permission" for the yatra.

Fauz said the protesting students "couldn't march to Haryana Bhawan as planned, as they were not granted permission" by the police.

Advertisment

"Jamia's gate number 7, 8 and 9 were locked. We were told that we will be detained for a long period of time if the protest moves outside the gate," he claimed.

Students outfits, including All India Students' Association (AISA), All India Revolutionary Students Organisation (AIRSO), Fraternity Movement, Muslim Students Federation, Mewat Students' union, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), participated in the protest.

According to the police, so far 61 FIRs have been registered and 286 accused arrested in connection with the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh on July 31.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had halted the demolition of "illegally-constructed" buildings in Muslim-dominated Nuh, questioning if a particular community was being targeted after communal violence broke out there.

The Haryana government had rejected in the court the suggestion that the demolition drive in Nuh did not follow procedure and was an exercise in “ethnic cleansing”.