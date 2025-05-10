Students protest delayed road project in Nagaland's Phek

Phek (Nagaland), May 10 (PTI) An organisation of students on Saturday organised a rally to protest the "delay" in developing a key road at Kikruma area in Phek district of Nagaland.

The protestors, supporters of the Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU), raised slogans against the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) the contractor engaged for the 29 km road project - Kohima-Jessami National Highway (Package 2).

The highway, which connects Kohima to Jessami, is a vital route for the people of Kikruma, Phek, Meluri, and Kiphire districts.

Locals have long suffered due to landslides, blockages, and poor road conditions that continue to hinder mobility and endanger lives.

CSU president Pfhulo Sara said that people were frustrated over the "lack of progress" of the project though work for it began on January 5, 2024.

Despite repeated representations and a seven-day ultimatum issued on May 2, no tangible improvement has been made, he said.

“With the monsoon season approaching, the worsening road condition poses a serious threat to commuters and reflects gross administrative apathy,” Sara said, emphasising the urgent need for pothole repairs, drainage systems, and landslide mitigation.

The CSU had earlier locked the NHIDCL office in Pfutsero in October 2024 as part of its first phase of protest.

Sara also criticised the slow pace of work, citing a report of April 20 last year that pegged physical progress at just 10.69 per cent.

He raised doubts about the contractor’s ability to complete the project by the January 2026 deadline.

Demanding immediate deployment of adequate machinery and manpower, the CSU warned of “stringent protests” if swift and concrete actions are not taken. PTI NBS NBS NN