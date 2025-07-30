Students protest food segregation in JNU hostel, alleges ABVP role in 'divisive move'

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday alleged that the president of Mahi-Mandavi Hostel, affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, has introduced separate seating arrangements for vegetarian and non-vegetarian students in the hostel mess -- a move the union called "disturbing" and "divisive." There was no immediate response available from administration over the issue.

In a statement titled "No segregation in our hostels," JNUSU said, "In another disturbing ploy to divide the amity among the student community, the president of Mahi-Mandavi Hostel (from ABVP) has segregated the seating arrangements for vegetarian and non-vegetarian boarders. This is a complete violation of hostel norms." Terming the move an attempt to bring "food-based discrimination" into an inclusive academic space, JNUSU urged the student body to "firmly reject this sinister attempt to create divisions" and to "denounce Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and its politics of hate and segregation." The students' union also staged a protest in front of the hostel. Later, JNUSU said it had raised the issue with the administration.

"Following the disturbing incident of food-based segregation at Mahi-Mandavi Hostel, JNUSU immediately intervened and raised the matter with the concerned authorities," the union said in another statement.

According to JNUSU, the senior warden of the hostel told them he had no prior knowledge of such a directive and assured that an inquiry committee would be formed to investigate the matter.

"The Warden will investigate whether the mess secretaries, mess manager, and hostel president attempted to implement this policy," the union added.

JNUSU said this was part of a broader attempt to "saffronize" the campus and undermine the university's inclusive culture.

"Jawaharlal Nehru University has no history of food policing. The university celebrates plurality, diversity, and democratic coexistence," the statement said.

The union pledged to continue defending constitutional values and to oppose all forms of communal or discriminatory practices on campus.