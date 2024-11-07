Students' protest hit functioning of NEHU for second day

Shillong, Nov 7 (PTI) Normal functioning of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) here was affected for the second consecutive day on Thursday as students protested demanding the removal of the registrar and deputy registrar, an official said.

Advertisment

The students continued their protests by camping outside the vice-chancellor's office.

Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on Thursday said he will initiate an inquiry into the student's demand to sack "incompetent" registrar and deputy registrar.

"I am going to call a meeting of the Executive Council to form an inquiry committee within November 11. Based on the finding of the inquiry report, appropriate actions will be taken," Shukla said in a letter addressed to the agitating students.

Advertisment

The VC urged the students to call off their agitation.

The vice chancellor also said that he agreed in principle that Pro-VC for Tura and Shillong Campus will be appointed as per the University Ordinance by month end.

Earlier in the day, the students burnt the VC's effigy and locked all entrances to the central university as part of their protests.

Advertisment

"We are not happy with the clarification of the VC with regard to our demands. We want the VC to also step down gracefully while also demanding that all officials appointed by the VC be terminated," general secretary of NEHU students union Toniho S Kharsati said.

Kharsati said they will continue with their agitation until and unless their demands are met.

He said that while NEHU's national rankings have gone down, the VC was "indifferent" to the issues plaguing the university. PTI JOP RG