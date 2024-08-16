Students protest in Haridwar against trainee doctor's rape-murder in Kolkata

Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Aug 16 (PTI) Hundreds of students took out a march here on Friday to protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, the students walked in a procession through the streets demanding justice for the victim.

The protesting students said it is a matter of great concern that a doctor is raped and murdered at her workplace.

Arshika, a student participating in the march, said the victim and her family should be given justice as soon as possible. "Even 78 years after Independence, women are not safe in the country... How can the country be safe if half its population is not safe?" she said.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Ravindra Puri, who also teaches at the SMJN PG College here, participated in the march and said there is outrage among people across the country over the incident.

"Women are not safe in West Bengal despite the fact that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself is a woman," he said.

Alleging that Hindu women are constantly being oppressed by the West Bengal government, Puri demanded its immediate dismissal by the Centre saying, "In such a situation, Mamata Banerjee does not have the right to remain in power even for a minute." PTI COR ALM ALM MNK MNK