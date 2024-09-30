Students protest outside JSSC office, demand cancellation of recruitment exam

Ranchi, Sep 30 (PTI) Thousands of candidates staged demonstration outside the office of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) here on Monday demanding the cancellation of the recruitment examinations it conducted last week.

A huge police force has been deployed near the JSSC's office to avoid any untoward incident, an official said.

The students, who gathered from different parts of the state, alleged 'malpractices' in the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE).

The protest which started in the morning was continuing.

The examinations were conducted across 823 centres on September 21 and 22. Mobile internet services were suspended during the period of the examination on both days to prevent any malpractice.

The (JSSC) set up a three-member committee last week to probe the allegations of malpractices in the recruitment examinations in the wake of the Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar's letter to the commission to look into students' complaints.

An agitating student said that hundreds of students from Hazaribag and Ramgarh marched around 100 km on foot to Ranchi's JSSC office on Sunday. "We were forced to take to the streets. This government was not able to conduct a single examination free and fair," he said.

Student leader Manoj Yadav claimed that they produced evidence of malpractice during the examination in three formats—written, pen-drive and CD—but now JSSC officials are saying that the CD was blank without any content.

The JSSC, in a notice on Sunday, said the CD that was provided to the commission was completely blank. It further asked the students to submit the original source of the evidence provided through the pen drive by 3 pm at the commission's office.

In view of the students' protest, the Ranchi district administration on September 26 imposed prohibitory order under section 163 of BNSS in 100-metre radius of the commission's office. The order will be effective till 10 pm of October 2.