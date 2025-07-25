Students protest over suspension of union elections in Rajasthan, attempt to block road

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) A group of students gathered outside the University of Rajasthan here on Friday, protesting the suspension of student union elections in the state, police said.

The protest, which started at the university's main gate, escalated as students attempted to block the busy Jawahar Lal Nehru road causing chaos.

However, police intervened to disperse them and traffic resumed on the road. According to a police offer, "Around 20 protesters have been taken to the police station and the rest of the students were dispersed. They were trying to block the road." The protesters are demanding the resumption of the student union elections, which were last held in 2022, following which in 2023 it was suspended due to preparations for assembly elections. No student union elections have been held since then.