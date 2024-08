Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) Several hundred students held a protest on Friday against the increasing traffic woes in Bhiwandi in Thane district.

The protesters, wearing school uniforms, squatted in front of a newly-inaugurated hospital on Kalher-Anjur road and shouted slogans claiming the traffic congestion in the powerloom town was affecting their studies.

A video of the protest, in which several girls also took part, went viral on social media. PTI COR BNM