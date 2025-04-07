Students punished with 100 sit-ups at ashram school in Palghar; probe ordered

Palghar, Apr 7 (PTI) Students of a government-run residential school for tribals in Maharashtra's Palghar were allegedly made to do 100 sit-ups by a teacher as punishment, prompting the authorities to initiate an inquiry, an official said on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred at the government secondary and higher secondary ashram school in Bathane village of Vasai taluka, the official said.

According to sources, a teacher ordered both boys and girls to do 100 sit-ups as punishment, and one of them had to be hospitalised.

The affected students' ages and their grades were not specified.

Satyam Gandhi, a project officer with the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), said an inquiry team has already been dispatched to investigate the allegations.

He said show-cause notices were served to the teacher and the headmaster, and appropriate action would be taken against them as per the rules, pending the outcome of the inquiry. PTI COR ARU