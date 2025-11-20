New Delhi: Rising tuition fees and higher proof-of-funds requirements in the traditional "big four" abroad study destinations -- Canada, the US, UK, and Australia -- are forcing students to rethink their options, according to a new report.

The "2026 Trends Report: Building and Rebuilding Global Education" published by ApplyBoard, an international student mobility technology platform, highlights how international students are becoming increasingly strategic in their study-abroad choices, prioritising affordability, employability, and policy stability over prestige or tradition.

"Financial pressures and affordability are taking centre stage. Rising tuition fees and higher proof-of-funds requirements in traditional big four destinations are forcing students to rethink their options. Germany and Ireland are now widely viewed as some of the most affordable destinations, offering lower tuition fees and flexible post-study work windows," the report said.

"France and Spain are attracting record enrolments, supported by national housing initiatives and simplified student visa routes," it added.

The report noted that policy tightening continues to disrupt the traditional flow of international students to English-speaking countries.

"In Canada, new study permit issuances are projected to fall by 54 per cent year-over-year in 2025, while post-graduation work permit issuances could decline by 30 per cent. Australia and the UK are maintaining stable volumes but face tempered demand amid stricter compliance standards and higher living costs," it said.

According to the report, while global demand for international education remains strong, volatility in major destination policies and economic headwinds are forcing students and families in India to reevaluate their return on investment more closely than ever.

"The decision to study abroad is now, more than ever, a financial calculation. For international students, the focus has shifted toward tangible outcomes, affordable education, post-study work opportunities, and destinations that offer policy consistency. Our 2026 report equips them with the insights to make informed decisions about where to study and how to build successful global careers," said Meti Basiri, co-founder and CEO at ApplyBoard.

The report noted that non-anglophone destinations are refining their policies to welcome a record number of students.

"Germany surpassed 4,00,000 international students in the winter 2024-25 semester, supported by strong study-to-work transitions and dual citizenship reforms. France is planning to host 30,000 Indian students by 2030, pairing ambitious goals with clear employment pathways and centralised housing support.

"South Korea and the United Arab Emirates are rapidly expanding international student enrolments through extended work rights and streamlined immigration processes," it said.

The report projects that global student mobility will continue to grow, with the potential to reach 10 million international students by 2030, but along more diversified and economically driven pathways.