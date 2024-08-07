Students return home safely from restive Bangladesh

Belagavi (Karnataka), Aug 7 (PTI) As many as 25 students pursuing their studies in strife-ridden Bangladesh have returned to their home town on Wednesday, authorities said.

The parents of the children were worried about the safety of their children ever since the neighbouring country plunged into turmoil.

They had even approached public representatives to bring their children back home.

A few students said they had been unable to contact their parents as the communication network was disrupted. The Indian Embassy helped these students return home safely, the authorities said. PTI GMS ANE