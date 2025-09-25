'Students safe, probe underway’: SRISIIM, Peetham issue statement in Chaitanyananda case

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research (SRISIIM) has issued a detailed four-page press statement outlining the steps taken by them in connection with allegations of harassment and misconduct against self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati.

The institute said it acted swiftly and decisively to protect its students after coming to know about the alleged harassment, arbitrary behaviour and financial irregularities linked to Chaitanyananda, formerly known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy, read the statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the Sringeri Sharada Peetham, which administers the institute through a governing council, had earlier ordered a comprehensive audit of SRISIIM by independent experts. The audit flagged several irregularities and illegalities, including fraud, forgery, cheating and criminal breach of trust allegedly involving Chaitanyananda and his associates.

"Based on the findings, the Peetham lodged a criminal complaint on July 19, 2025, supported by more than 300 pages of documents. The matter was registered as FIR on July 23," it read.

The Peetham also revoked the power of attorney granted to Chaitanyananda and constituted an 11-member governing council of eminent educationists and professionals "with impeccable integrity" to oversee the institute's functioning.

The statement issued for the press also pointed out that on August 1, the Peetham received an email from a Group Captain with the Directorate of Education, Air Headquarters, who relayed complaints from students about Chaitanyananda’s alleged misconduct. The complaints included sending WhatsApp messages to female students at odd hours, along with arbitrary and vindictive decisions affecting their academic prospects.

Following the email, the newly formed governing council held a virtual conference with students to collect details. The next day, on August 2, the Peetham responded to the Directorate, stressing that an FIR had already been filed and assuring that necessary legal action was underway, read the statement.

The Peetham also clarified that Chaitanyananda was not a monk of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham nor part of the Adi Shankaracharya lineage.

"On August 4, a fresh complaint highlighting harassment and atrocities was filed with the local police. This led to another FIR on August 5, and investigations have since been underway, the statement said. Police have recorded the statements of affected students while the institute is extending legal and emotional support to them.

The Peetham reiterated in a public notice on August 9 that complaints had been lodged against Chaitanyananda and affirmed its commitment to protecting students and maintaining the integrity of ongoing programmes. A new governing council under noted educationist Krishna Venkatesh was installed the same day.

"We understand that Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati is absconding and avoiding the police," the institute said in the latest press note, adding that students were now under protective care and safe.

"The Peetham and SRISIIM will fully support the investigation to ensure justice in accordance with law,” it read. PTI BM BM AMJ AMJ