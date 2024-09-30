Students sent home, as Madurai schools receive mail bomb threat

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Sep 30 (PTI) An alleged bomb threat issued to a few schools, including Kendriya Vidyalaya at Narimedu here, on Monday, triggered panic among the parents and school authorities alike, and forced the management to send the children home early, police said.

Police teams including the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) rushed to Kendriya Vidyalaya, and three other schools in the city and conducted a thorough check. Fire and Rescue Services personnel were also dispatched to the schools as a precaution.

"The bomb threat issued to the schools through email appears to be a hoax. A probe is on to ascertain the identity of the anonymous sender," the police official said.

In the video that went viral, parents could be seen taking their children home. A parent said that he rushed back to the school in the morning to pick up his son after the school management messaged him.

"There seems to be no danger. But owing to the threat mail, the school authorities said we could come and pick up our wards as a precautionary measure," a parent said.

Police personnel who were present at the schools regulated the crowd.