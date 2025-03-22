Students should abstain from drug menace: Himachal governor

Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday said that students should abstain from drug abuse, as it diminishes potential, disturbs families, and weakens our nation.

Speaking at the 8th Convocation of Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Solan, he said that drug abuse has become a serious problem in our society, particularly among students. "As educated individuals, you must resist this menace, spread awareness, and lead by setting an example," he said.

The Governor emphasised that students should begin working towards their goals and decide how they want to make a difference, particularly in uplifting society and building the nation, while remaining connected to our culture and traditions.

He further acknowledged that the Chancellor of the University, Prof PK Khosla, dynamic Pro Chancellor Prof Vishal Anand and Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla have played a crucial role in bringing the institution to this position of excellence.

The Governor also awarded 34 Gold Medals to outstanding students of the university. In addition, he conferred 1,254 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, along with 105 PhD degrees and 20 Merit Certificates for exceptional performance.