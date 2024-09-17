Students should not be allowed to join unauthorised rallies: Manipur education minister

Imphal, Sep 17 (PTI) Manipur Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh on Tuesday said students should not be allowed to participate in unauthorised rallies and meetings and appealed to the public to keep educational institutions free from such activities.

Addressing a press conference, Singh expressed concern over the involvement of some people not affiliated with recognised student bodies who are allegedly encouraging students to join unauthorised protests.

"It is very unfortunate that these people are entering educational campuses and persuading students to participate in unauthorised demonstrations," he said.

Singh criticised a planned meeting by a group named All Manipur Students, scheduled for September 18 at Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal.

He said the scheduled meeting is illegal due to the lack of permission and warned that legal action would be taken.

"Appropriate legal and preventive measures will be taken," Singh said, emphasising that the government does not recognise or support the meeting.

He also reiterated that normal classes have recently resumed and stressed that students should stay in classrooms during school hours.

Singh highlighted the department’s target of holding 229 class days for the year, with 153 days already completed and 19 lost due to floods, natural disasters, and social unrest.

An investigation is underway to identify and track the organisers of the unauthorised meeting, he said.

Singh urged legitimate student organisations to support efforts to keep the education sector disruption-free and called on parents to provide guidance to their children at home.