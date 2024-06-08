Students should use education to strengthen country through farmers and agricultural economy: Kalraj Mishra

Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said the students should use education to strengthen the country through farmers and agricultural economy.

He called upon the youth to play an important role for 'Developed India 2047' and also emphasized on working by adopting innovation in agriculture.

Accepting the global challenges of agriculture with the use of AI, the governor expressed the need for agricultural scientists to work for the development of climate-friendly agriculture.

Describing the Constitution as supreme, he called upon people to be aware of their duties along with rights.

Mishra was addressing the fifth convocation of the Agricultural University located in Jodhpur and the inauguration ceremony of the Constitution Park there.

The governor said the country is today rapidly moving towards becoming the world's largest economy.

The agricultural sector has a very important role in this. So, the students should participate in the plans for future development of the country through agricultural education, he added.

He also emphasized on connecting the youth with the noble Indian life values in the context of the pictures engraved on the original copy of the Constitution.

The governor also emphasized on running such training programmes in the university which make the youth job providers rather than job seekers.

He said that commercialization and the desire for more production has made the agricultural sector unprofitable in all respects.

The governor said agriculture is the main basis of the economy.

Mishra said that under agricultural education, the Agricultural University should work on preserving the fertility of the land, development of indigenous versions of improved seeds, cultivation in specific places based on climate and preserving the traditional knowledge of farmers.

He said that Krishi Vigyan Kendras should be developed in such a way that every common man and special person can get updated information related to modern agricultural development from there.

Krishi Vishwavidyalaya Vice Chancellor Professor BR Chaudhary informed that Agricultural University, Jodhpur, has succeeded in making its mark as a multi-body institution. Apart from agriculture, courses of Dairy Technology, Agricultural Engineering, and Food Technology have been started here.

He informed that from the year 2023-24, MBA in Agricultural Business Management and M.Sc. in Soil Science have been started. This is the first university in Rajasthan where Organic Farming course has been started, he added.

During the fifth convocation of the Agricultural University, Governor Mishra awarded 165 graduation, 18 post-graduation, three PhD degrees and eight gold medals to the toppers. PTI AG AS AS