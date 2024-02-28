Students shouldn't be allowed to fall into depression, says Rajasthan Speaker on Kota suicides

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Wednesday expressed concern over the suicide of children in the education city Kota, saying children should not be allowed to fall into depression and parents should always instil enthusiasm in them.

Advertisment

Addressing the Youth Parliament organised at a private college here, Devnani said the youth should dream, decide their goals and try to build their lives accordingly. The children should be given subjects according to their interests, he said.

The Speaker requested the parents and teachers to help the children move forward in the direction of their interest.

He said youth should understand the system of the process in which law is made in the Youth Parliament.

Advertisment

He said there should be coordination between both the government and the opposition. This requires understanding and thinking of democracy on both sides. In another programme, Devnani said the innovations made by the children should be brought before the society.

The Speaker said the models made by the students should be shown to the big industries so that they can be put to good use for the nation. There is a need to work from such a scientific point of view, so that India can become the first superpower of the world, he said.

At the closing ceremony of National Science Day organised by Vigyan Bharti, Education Minister Madan Dilawar said science of our country has been ahead since time immemorial.

He called for enhancing the talents of science. People should come forward to do research in the field of science, Dilawar said. PTI AG KSS KSS