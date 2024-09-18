Students stage protest for MSRTC bus service

Latur, Sept 18 (PTI) Students from a few villages in Latur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday staged a protest demanding that MSRTC buses stop in Borgaon Kale area.

Students forced a state transport bus to stop and staged a sit-in demonstration. They were joined by residents of nearby villages. They sang the National Anthem and raised slogans against MSRTC.

In response to the protest, the depot manager issued strict instructions to drivers and conductors to stop at designated locations.

A transport officer has assured resolving the issue. PTI COR NSK