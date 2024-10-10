Students suffer food poisoning at Pune school

Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) Twenty-eight students were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after eating sandwiches served at a private school in Pimpri Chinchwad near here on Thursday, police said.

Most of the students were discharged by evening after treatment, said an official.

The incident took place at D Y Patil School in Shahunagar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar.

"Around 350 students of classes 5 to 7 were served sandwiches prepared in the school in the morning. Some of them showed symptoms of mild food poisoning. Twenty-eight students were hospitalised, but most were discharged by evening," he said.

Abhay Khotkar, president of the school, said food samples have been sent to the lab for further investigation. "Appropriate action will be taken against those responsible," he added.

Dr Dhananjay Patil, one of the treating doctors, said the hospitalised students complained of headaches, giddiness and nausea. "All of them are now stable and in good condition," he said. PTI SPK KRK