Students sustain minor injuries after school bus falls into ditch in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Apr 5 (PTI) Several students sustained minor injuries after a school bus fell into a ditch near Hastiwala village located around 11 kilometres from the district headquarters here on Saturday, said an official.

He said the bus, carrying 30 students, was on its way to school on Saturday morning when the incident occurred.

As the bus approached a small bridge, one of its tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and plunged into a ditch.

All the students and the driver were rescued by local villagers, the official said.

Kirpa Singh, a resident of Nathuwala village who was at the spot, said he was standing on the road when the incident took place.

"When I saw the bus going down, I began shouting. With the help of villagers, we broke the windowpanes and pulled out the children and the driver. No one was seriously hurt," he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Singh said all the students are safe.

"We are taking immediate action based on statements from the parents," Singh said, adding that an FIR will be registered in the matter. PTI COR CHS RUK RUK