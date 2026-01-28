Students take out march in Manipur''s Churachandpur to protest attempts to form popular govt

Churachandpur, Jan 28 (PTI) Thousands of students took out a march in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Wednesday to protest against attempts to form a popular government in the state and press the demand for a "political solution" for the Kuki-Zo community.

The procession by the Joint Students of Churachandpur began at the Lamka Public Ground in the district headquarters and culminated at Tuibong, covering a 2 km distance, with protesters raising slogans on the need for a "political solution and not popular government". They also held placards with the message "no solution, no rest" written on them.

Student leaders also submitted a representation addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the additional deputy commissioner.

The memorandum sought a "political solution before the installation of a popular government in Manipur".

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in the state after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned last year.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

The memorandum also claimed that there has been "widespread displacement with the breakdown of administration", and thousands of people continue to live in relief camps and are unable to return to their homes. PTI CORR BDC