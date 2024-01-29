Students, teachers express joy after attending 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at venue that hosted G20 meet

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A mixed feeling of pride, nervousness and excitement filled students as they attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme at the Bharat Mandapam here on Monday.

Around 2.26 crore students from across the country joined the programme either virtually or physically.

Among the happiest were those who got the chance to pose a question to the prime minister and take a tour of the Bharat Mandapam -- the venue specially built for diplomatic deliberations during the G20 summit.

"We are extremely happy to be able to meet our prime minister and seek his guidance on exams. It's a mixed feeling of pride, nervousness and excitement," one student from a group from Kendriya Vidyalayas told PTI.

Students and teachers expressed great pleasure and said it was a totally different experience to participate in the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" event here at the Bharat Mandapam.

"It is a majestic setup with more seating capacity and enhanced arrangements. It feels great to be a part of this event with the prime minister," a teacher escorting the students said.

The previous Pariksha Pe Charcha events were held at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

The event was joined by several differently abled students, many of whom attended it for the first time.

"We feel lucky that we got to see the prime minister up close. We even got a chance to get clicked with him," another student who was part of a group of differently abled students said.

Applauding the choice of venue for the event, Prime Minister Modi while interacting with the students said, "G20 leaders discussed the future of world here and today students are going to discuss India's future and exam related issues at the same place." The event witnessed splendid display of cultural performances, including live music sung by students from different states, showcasing the diversity of India and on themes such as 'Viksit Bharat' ahead of the prime minister's arrival.

Six student anchors selected through a nationwide audition, including two students who hosted the programme, presented the questions asked by students to the prime minister.

"I feel fortunate to share the stage with PM Modi. This is a big opportunity for me and my career to host the programme," Diya Sharma, a student selected from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Una, Himachal Pradesh said.

The event also witnessed an exhibition of technologies designed by students providing innovative solutions to different problems and art and craft pieces made out of water material promoting sustainable development.

The highlights of the exhibition were a Lord Ram temple made out of keyboard buttons and security devices such as landmine detector for border forces, drone technology for destroying bombs, a model to combat air pollution among others. PTI SJJ SMN