Students, teachers of govt schools in J'khand pay homage to Shibu Soren

Ranchi, Aug 14 (PTI) Students and teachers of all 35,000 government schools across Jharkhand on Thursday observed silence during the assembly in memory of former chief minister Shibu Soren, who breathed his last on August 4 at a private hospital in Delhi.

About 32 lakh students and teachers recalled his life of struggle, social contribution and work for tribal rights, paying heartfelt tributes to the veteran leader.

"The students and teachers paid their tributes to Shibu Soren in all 35,000 government schools across the state, besides 3,000 school management committee (SMC) members and non-teaching staff," Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) state project director Umashankar Singh told PTI.

He said apart from floral tributes and a minute’s silence, teachers spoke on the contribution of Soren for the tribals of Jharkhand.

During the prayer meeting, the teachers shared inspiring incidents from Soren’s life and highlighted his efforts towards social reform.

His story of resilience and dedication encouraged students to embrace the values of service, commitment and justice, an official statement said.

On the occasion, students took a pledge to follow the principles of truth, justice and social service in their lives, and contribute to the progress of the nation and society, it said.

Soren, the JMM co-founder, died on August 4 at a hospital in Delhi while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments.

As a mark of respect, the Jharkhand government declared a three-day state mourning from August 4 to August 6.

The monsoon session of the Jharkhand assembly, which began on August 1, was adjourned sine die following the announcement of his death. PTI CORR NAM RBT