Students to chant mantras, practise yoga as NDMC schools adopt 'Guru-Shishya' form of learning

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Chanting mantras, practising yoga and meditating -- that is how students will begin their day in NDMC schools while teachers impart education following the classical Guru-Shishya model.

This is part of the 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' curriculum launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Talkatora Stadium here on Thursday, the eve of Teachers' Day. Fifteen teachers were felicitated at the event for their contribution to education.

The 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' initiative seeks to integrate India's cultural heritage into modern education that would benefit more than 28,000 students across NDMC-run schools.

According to the curriculum document, students will now recite Sanskrit mantras such as the Gayatri Mantra, Saraswati Vandana, Guru Mantra and Shanti Path during daily assemblies.

Each has a defined educational purpose -- the Gayatri Mantra to enhance concentration and clarity, Saraswati Vandana to cultivate intellectual focus, the Guru Mantra to instil respect for teachers, and the Shanti Path to encourage peace and harmony, according to the document.

The curriculum notes that chanting mantras fosters mindfulness, positivity and compassion, while teaching humility, discipline and ethical responsibility. It emphasises that education must nurture wisdom and values alongside academic knowledge.

Another key feature is the integration of yoga and meditation into the school timetable. Breathing practices like Anulom-Vilom and Bhramari are aimed at boosting lung capacity, immunity and mental focus. Postures including Tadasana, cat-cow stretch and 'Bhujangasana' will be taught to improve flexibility, posture and motor coordination.

Mindful meditation techniques such as gratitude reflections, five-senses awareness and body scans are designed to help students regulate emotions, reduce stress and build resilience. The curriculum lists outcomes such as improved concentration, emotional balance, and overall well-being.

The programme also expands learning beyond classroom walls.

Nature walks, outdoor science labs, gardening and eco-art projects like leaf printing and nature mandalas are included to connect students with biodiversity and environmental conservation.

According to the document, arithmetic will be taught by counting leaves and measuring garden spaces, while science classes will involve observing plants, birds and insects.

Literature and art will draw inspiration from natural surroundings. "Learning beyond walls, wisdom beyond books" is described as a guiding principle of this approach.

At its core, the curriculum revives the Guru-Shishya Parampara model, promoting respect for teachers and mentorship among peers.

A house system based on great gurus -- Dronacharya (discipline), Vyasa (wisdom), Charaka (health) and Vashishtha (righteousness) -- will instil values through collective activities.

The curriculum also highlights inclusivity, with buddy programmes pairing differently-abled and mainstream students, as well as intergenerational learning.

Elderly citizens will be invited to share stories, skills and life lessons, while students will introduce them to modern tools and technologies.

A 10-week Swachhta module forms another pillar of the programme. Students will practise waste segregation, water conservation, and plastic reduction through hands-on activities such as clean classroom competitions, poster-making and plantation drives.

They will also be introduced to hygiene drills, food safety and eco-friendly alternatives like making cloth bags from old garments.

The "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" document underlines that the initiative is aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and NCERT syllabus, while drawing inspiration from India's traditional wisdom.

By combining yoga, mantras, nature learning and values of humanity with modern subjects and skills, NDMC aims to create "responsible, confident and culturally rooted citizens". PTI MHS MHS NSD NSD