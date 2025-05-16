Students to launch third phase of stir against NHIDCL in Nagaland's Phek district

Kohima, May 16 (PTI) The Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU), the apex student's body of Nagaland's Phek district, announced it will launch the third phase of its agitation on Saturday in protest against continued delays in the construction and maintenance of the 29-kilometre Kohima-Jessami road.

This road is a vital link connecting Nagaland's capital Kohima with the districts of Phek, Meluri, and Kiphire. Protests began earlier this week over what CSU termed the "dilapidated and unsafe" condition of the highway, which has caused significant hardship to commuters.

Raising concerns over prolonged neglect, CSU had earlier restricted the movement of vehicles belonging to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the EPC contractor, Ratna Infrastructure Project Private Ltd.

Despite several written representations and an ultimatum submitted on May 2, the CSU claims no substantial progress has been made on the project.

The union had also staged a protest rally on May 10 in Kikruma village, calling out the poor execution of the project between Chakhabama and Kikruma in Phek district.

After a meeting on Friday, the union confirmed that while the second phase of the protest has been suspended, the third phase will commence on Saturday, marked by black flag demonstrations as a symbolic show of resistance.

"The CSU will persist in its agitation until its demands are met," said CSU president Pfhulo Sara, adding that the union remains committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and the timely completion of the project.

During the second phase of the agitation, the CSU had seized 13 vehicles belonging to NHIDCL and the EPC contractor, which were released earlier during the day.

The union reiterated its position that continued inaction will not be tolerated and affirmed its dedication to public welfare and infrastructure development in the region. PTI NBS NBS ACD