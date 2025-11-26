Students torch VIT campus, vehicles in MP over 'poor' water and food quality

Sehore (MP), Nov 26 (PTI) Students at VIT in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district staged a violent protest, vandalising and setting fire to the college campus and vehicles over the alleged "poor" quality of food and water, which they claimed was causing jaundice, officials said on Wednesday.

During the arson, which erupted late Tuesday night, a bus, two four-wheelers, an ambulance, hostel window panes, an RO plant, and other parts of the campus were damaged, as per the eyewitnesses and videos circulated on social media.

Nearly 3,000 to 4,000 students protested on the Vellore Institute of Technology's (VIT) Sehore campus over the quality of food and water, a police official said.

After being alerted, the sub-divisional officer of police, Ashta and security personnel from several police stations rushed to the college campus, he said.

The personnel held detailed discussions with the students, listened to their concerns, and assured them of necessary action to resolve the problems.

Ashta SDOP Akash Amalkar stated that the situation at the college and on the hostel campus was currently under control.

Adequate police force was deployed on the campus, and the situation was being continuously monitored.

Meanwhile, the college management has declared a holiday till November 30.

Sehore Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla said the situation is currently normal. VIT declared a holiday until November 30 and some students were returning home, he added.

The SDM and SDOP will take applications from all hostel students of the VIT regarding their problems and information about the sick students, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari targeted the government over the matter.

In a post on X, he claimed, "Jaundice has spread widely in VIT, the state's premier educational institution. A large number of students are admitted to hospitals in Bhopal, Ashta, and Sehore. There are also reports of several children being seriously ill." "This is a failure not only of the educational institution but also of the government and the system," he alleged.

If, despite charging hefty fees, the institution fails to provide children with basic amenities, clean water, and pure food, this should be considered a "crime", Patwari said.

"The BJP government wants to suppress the voices of children," the Congress leader alleged.

"Congress will fight for justice with the children. We will not let our future be wasted," he added. PTI COR MAS GK