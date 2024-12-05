Students try to lock Manipur secondary education's board office over non-appointment of chief

Imphal, Dec 5 (PTI) Students led by representatives of Federal Students Organisation Manipur on Thursday attempted to lock the office building of the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) at Babupara protesting against non-appointment of its chairman, police said.

This move by the agitating students prompted the police to take action against them, a police officer said.

"A large number of students stormed into the office building demanding the appointment of BOSEM's chairman. The students attempted to lock the office but were prevented by police personnel, resulting in a brief physical confrontation," the police officer said.

"We had previously requested for the appointment of a chairman for BOSEM. The authorities, however, are yet to respond to it. We will intensify our agitation if the post of the chairman continues to remain vacant," the president of the Federal Students Organisation Manipur, Kangujam Amarjit, said. PTI CORR SBN SBN