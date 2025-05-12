Students'' union stages blockade for delayed road project in Nagaland''s Phek

Kohima, May 12 (PTI) An organisation of students on Monday launched an indefinite blockade on NH-29 in Kikruma area in Nagaland's Phek district to protest against the delay in developing the stretch of the national highway connecting four districts with the state's capital Kohima.

The Chakhesang Students’ Union (CSU) blocked the movement of vehicles of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and its contractor engaged for the 29 km road project - Kohima-Jessami National Highway (Package 2).

The students' union launched the indefinite blockade because of the "failure" of NHIDCL and its executing agency to meet several demands, CSU president Pfhulo Sara told PTI here.

The CSU has demanded immediate steps to repair potholes, clear debris caused by landslides, ensure proper drainage and accelerate construction work.

"Despite all the representations submitted to the authorities concerned and a recent protest rally, both agencies failed to fulfil their commitments, resulting in immense inconvenience to commuters and the public. Both agencies have not responded to our demands, and therefore, CSU was compelled to launch the blockade," Sara told PTI.

With the monsoon season approaching, the worsening road condition poses a serious threat to commuters, the students' organisation said.

The highway, which connects Kohima to Jessami, is a vital route for the people of Kikruma, Phek, Meluri, and Kiphire districts. PTI NBS BDC