Students' wing of AJSU Party takes out rally in Ranchi for pending scholarship dues

Ranchi, Nov 27 (PTI) The students' wing of AJSU Party on Thursday took out a 'Janakrosh March' here in protest against the alleged withholding of scholarships of lakhs of students.

During the rally, which started from Bapu Vatika in Ranchi's Morabadi Ground, students raised slogans against the state government and demanded immediate release of the pending scholarship dues.

The rally, which was heading towards Raj Bhavan, was stopped near a flyover at Ratu Road. The agitators then sat on a dharna on the street.

Later, a delegation from the organisation submitted a memorandum to the governor’s office, seeking his intervention.

The agitators alleged that lakhs of students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories in Jharkhand have been waiting for several months for the release of their post-matric scholarships for the session of 2024-25.

AJSU Party students' union president Om Verma claimed around 11.34 lakh students were supposed to receive scholarships, but so far only 7.45 lakh have received partial payments.

"More than 3.5 lakh OBC students are still waiting even for the first instalment," Verma alleged.

He said their protest was not motivated by any political party but it was a matter of lakhs of students.

The agitators also demanded the state government to display the status of all pending applications on the e-Kalyan portal so that transparency is ensured.