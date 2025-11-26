Students' wing of AJSU Party to take out protest march in Ranchi for scholarships

Ranchi, Nov 26 (PTI) The students' wing of AJSU Party will take out a 'Janakrosh March' in Ranchi in protest against the alleged withholding of scholarships of lakhs of students.

The rally will be taken out from Bapu Vatika in Ranchi's Morabadi Ground and it will culminate at Raj Bhavan, where a delegation of the wing will submit a memorandum to the governor seeking his intervention into the matter, a party leader said.

AJSU Party Students' Union president Om Verma alleged that lakhs of students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories in Jharkhand have been waiting for several months for the release of their post-matric scholarships for the session of 2024-25.

"Around 11.34 lakh students were supposed to receive scholarships, but so far only 7.45 lakh students have received partial payments. More than 3.5 lakh OBC students are still waiting even for the first instalment," Verma alleged, while addressing a press conference at the party's central office in Ranchi on Wednesday.

He said they will urge the governor through a memorandum to intervene into the matter for the release of the pending scholarships.

"We will also request him to direct the state government to display the status of all pending applications on the e-Kalyan portal so that transparency is ensured," he added. PTI SAN SAN ACD