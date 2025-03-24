Studio at centre of Kunal Kamra row checked by Mumbai's civic body

Mumbai: The studio in Khar in which stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra filmed his show containing the controversial "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the basement in which it has been created were on Monday checked by Mumbai's civic body.

The action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation came a day after Habitat studio and Unicontinental hotel where it is located were ransacked late Sunday night by irate Shiv Sainiks.

"The basement structure has not been not razed as yet. We have taken measurements of the basement where the studio has been set up. We razed a temporary structure in the open space of the hotel," an official said.

Earlier, the BMC official had said that they razed the structure of the basement, where the studio was created.

On Monday, Habitat Studio announced they were shutting down after Shiv Sena workers vandalised its premises.

In an Instagram post, the studio said, "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us." The studio said artists are "solely responsible for their views and creative choices" and it has never been involved in the content performed by them.

"But recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are the proxy for the performer", it said.

"We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy. We invite all artists, audience and stakeholders to discuss and share their views free and request your guidance so that we also respect the performers’ rights," the note further read.

In a previous post, Habitat Studio issued an apology to "all those hurt by this video".

"The Habitat is not involved in the making of the recent video of Kunal Kamra and it does not endorse the views expressed," it said.

Habitat Studio, where Kamra's show was held, is the same venue where the controversial 'India's Got Latent' show was filmed and led to major controversy last month.