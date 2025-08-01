Study alleging widespread antibiotic contamination in Indian rivers based on assumptions: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A recent study alleging widespread antibiotic contamination in Indian rivers is based on "simulations and assumptions" and therefore, no conclusion on the issue can be drawn from it, the government has said.

Replying to a question by Congress MP Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said the study has cited its "own limitations of data availability".

The study, conducted by researchers from McGill University, alleged that 80 per cent of the total length of rivers in India could be posing environmental and health risks due to antibiotic pollution.

The media report, published on April 24, 2025, is based on a study titled “Antibiotics in the global river system arising from human consumption” conducted by researchers from McGill University, Canada, and its "findings are based on simulations and assumptions", the minister said in a written reply.

Furthermore, the minister informed that the government has not conducted any study on antibiotic contamination of rivers.

Regarding the steps taken to regulate pharmaceutical waste and strengthen pollution control, Singh informed that the government launched the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR) in April 2017 to develop and implement strategic interventions to reduce the environmental impact of antimicrobial resistance through effective waste management and safe disposal of expired antimicrobials.

He mentioned that the environment ministry issued a notification for the bulk drug and pharmaceutical industry in August 2021, classifying chemical and biological sludge or any residue generated from wastewater treatment as hazardous waste.

These shall be managed in an environmentally sound manner in accordance with the Hazardous Waste and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016, Singh added.

He highlighted that state pollution control boards have been empowered to prescribe additional relevant parameters and monitoring frequencies based on local conditions.

The expired antimicrobials are disposed of by manufacturers or suppliers through incineration as per the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, while sludge from effluent treatment plants is sent to common biomedical or hazardous waste treatment facilities for incineration or safe disposal.

"To reduce antibiotic residue from effluent sources, industries are adopting reduce, recycle and reuse of treated effluent to maximise the extent of Zero Liquid Discharge to minimise the risk of pharmaceutical compound residues," the minister said. PTI GVS GVS MPL MPL