Study during day, play at night: J-K Sports Council's initiative to train young players

Srinagar, Oct 14 (PTI) The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are trying to give an opportunity to youngsters to hone their sporting skills, without affecting their study schedule, by introducing night sports at various facilities.

Advertisment

"Night sports activities are an initiative to provide sports facilities like indoor stadiums and outdoor fields with adequate light to students who are occupied with schools and colleges during day time. One of the biggest issues that we face nowadays is drug abuse.

"Providing recreation and sports activities to youth, especially during late evening, will aid in reducing such evils from society," Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull told PTI.

Gull said various activities are held under "My Youth My Pride" campaign to attract more youths towards sports.

Advertisment

"Under this campaign by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, facilities of night sports are being provided so that more and more youths get connected with sports. We want all the facilities that have been created by government funds get fully utilised," Gull said.

Gull said last year the government had given a target of engaging 35 lakh youths in sports activities.

"This mark has already been crossed by the J&K State Sports Council and Directorate of Youth Services and Sports. For this year, the target is more than 70 lakh, and we are hopeful of exceeding this as well," she added.

Advertisment

Gull said the sports council authorities recruited nearly 50 coaches in various sporting disciplines under the Khelo India campaign so that youngsters can be properly trained.

The youth, who had not played under lights in J&K so far, are happy as the facility is being provided to them now.

"These late evening sports are actually very good for us. The younger generation needs to come out of the stereotype developed in the society that we cannot do anything in sports. Encouraging such activities is very important. We hope that more of these activities take place in the future in order to make sure lots of people come into sports and become players," Mohammad Waris, a player, said.

Advertisment

Muntaha Sajad said she is glad these types of activities are taking place here. "This is a very encouraging step towards development as well," she said.

Zaid Mohammad is thankful that he gets to play after his day's schedule is over.

"I am here to play after we are done with our day's work. It is a very good thing for us as we don't get time due to our busy schedule. So this is the only time we get. If the light is adequate, it is good for us and we are able to play," Zaid said.

"I like it and I hope these activities are not stopped," he added. PTI MIJ MNK SSB MNK MNK