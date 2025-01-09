Study efforts of other nations to reduce man-animal conflicts: Maharashtra forest minister

Chandrapur, Jan 9 (PTI) Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik on Thursday directed officials to take steps to reduce man-animal conflicts by studying how other countries are tackling the problem.

He was speaking at the 2-day 'Wildcon-25' conference on 'Novel Non-Destructive Strategies for Controlling Locally Abundant Herbivores and Carnivores Outside Protected Areas' here.

"The population of wild animals has increased along with that of humans. However, land resources are limited. Moreover, development work is underway in forest areas. Due to this, man-animal conflicts have increased. Officials must study the measures taken by other countries to reduce such conflicts," Naik said. PTI COR BNM