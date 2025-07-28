Study estimates 3.5 years taken to diagnose dementia in people with early symptoms

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) On average, people displaying early symptoms of dementia are diagnosed with the condition about three and a half years later, a new analysis of studies conducted in Europe, US, Australia and China has estimated.

Data of over 30,000 individuals across 13 studies also revealed that developing symptoms at a young age can take a longer time -- over four years -- before diagnosis. The findings were published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.

Dementia is a neurodegenerative condition in which cognitive function steadily declines with time and can affect memory, thought processes and behaviour. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of the condition.

Lead author Vasiliki Orgeta, an associate professor at the division of psychiatry, University College London, UK, said, "Timely diagnosis of dementia remains a major global challenge, shaped by a complex set of factors, and specific healthcare strategies are urgently needed to improve it." A timely diagnosis can improve access to treatment and slow down symptoms from advancing among those having mild dementia, Orgeta said.

The analysis is the first to examine global data on time taken to diagnose dementia once symptoms begin to emerge, the researchers said. Age of the study's participants at onset of dementia ranged between 54 and 93 years.

Data from 10 studies included in the analysis showed that an "average mean (time to diagnosis) across all types of dementia was 3.5 years", while those from six studies showed "time to diagnosis in young onset dementia was 4.1 years".

The authors also highlighted a lack of standard criteria to measure time taken between developing early symptoms and diagnosis of dementia.

"Our work highlights the need for a clear conceptual framework on time to diagnosis in dementia, developed in collaboration with people with dementia, their carers, and supporters," Orgeta said.

Author Phuong Leung, from University College London's division of psychiatry, said, "Symptoms of dementia are often mistaken for normal ageing, while fear, stigma, and low public awareness can discourage people from seeking help." Public awareness campaigns can help people recognise early symptoms and encourage them to seek advice sooner, potentially speeding up dementia diagnosis, Orgeta added.

"Clinician training is critical to improve early recognition and referral, along with access to early intervention and individualised support so that people with dementia and their families can get the help they need," the lead author said.