Study estimates life expectancy in dementia depends strongly on age at diagnosis

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) How long one survives with dementia depends strongly on one's age at diagnosis, ranging from about nine years at age 60 for women to a little over two years at age 85 for men, a research has estimated.

Advertisment

Overall, women were estimated to live for 4.5 to eight years to following a dementia diagnosis.

The review of 261 studies, published in The British Medical Journal, also found that dementia shortened life expectancy by about two years for people diagnosed at 85 years of age, by three to four years at age 80, and by up to 13 years at age 65.

Researchers at Erasmus MC University Medical Centre, the Netherlands, looked at studies published between 1984 and 2024 (largely from North America and Europe), involving over five million people with dementia. Over 60 per cent of the individuals, aged 80 years on average, were women.

Advertisment

As population around the world ages, cases of the ageing-related neurological disorder are projected to rise, with loss of vision and high cholesterol added to a list of 12 risk factors previously identified, including low education, air pollution, obesity, and depression, according to a 2024 Lancet Commission report.

However, estimates of how long one survived with dementia varied widely, the researchers said.

In the analysis, they wrote, "Median (typical) survival from diagnosis appeared to be strongly dependent on age, ranging from 8.9 years at mean age 60 for women to 2.2 years at mean age 85 for men." Overall, women were found to live four years fewer than men, which the researchers attributed to a later age at the time of diagnosis.

Advertisment

Further, people in Asia were found to survive the ageing-related condition more than a year longer, compared to those in the US and Europe.

The analysis of the "largest number of studies to date over a prolonged period" offers potential for personalised prognosis (outcomes) and planning for the care of the affected, the authors said. PTI KRS ARI