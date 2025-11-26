Study finds aligned brain activity in pairs of people working on common task

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Brains of two people collaborating on a shared task might process information in a similar manner, with neural activity aligning more as they continue working together, a study has found.

Twenty-four pairs of people were asked to categorise shapes and patterns appearing on a computer screen, and had to decide how they would do so ahead of the task.

Researchers from Western Sydney University in Australia then asked each pair to sit back-to-back and work to categorise one shape after another. Electroencephalograms were used to find out how brain activity aligned between pairs.

Findings published in the journal PLOS Biology reveal that during the first 45-180 milliseconds of a shape appearing on the screen, everyone in the study group showed a similar brain activity, possibly as a result of looking at the same pattern on-screen, the researchers said.

However, after 200 milliseconds, brain activity aligned only in pairs that were actively working together, as each pair worked to sort the pattern according to their own rules.

"Early alignment (45-180 milliseconds) occurred in both real and randomly matched pseudo-pairs, reflecting shared sensory responses," the authors wrote.

"Importantly, alignment after 200 milliseconds strengthened with practice and was unique to real pairs, driven by shared representations associated with, and extending beyond, the categorisation rules they formed," they said.

Collaboration among humans can significantly shape how one perceives and interprets the world.

"Whether the groups we belong to are based on culture, profession, social circles, or a common interest, they provide a shared context, set of values, and ways of interpreting incoming information, which can facilitate communication and joint activities across our society," the researchers said in the study.

However, to cooperate successfully, people need to make sure that they are seeing the same things and working within the same rules, they added.

The study's findings show that the brains of people who agree upon rules and work together process information in similar ways, the team said.

They suggested that a shared activity could have important implications for how groups make decisions and develop traditions and rituals.