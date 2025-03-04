Study finds changes in teens' brain related to cognitive control can predict start of substance use

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Tracking brain changes related to how a teenager controls thoughts and emotions could help predict when they might be at a high risk of initiating substance use, a new study has suggested.

Cognitive control is the mental ability of managing thoughts and emotions, allowing one to align their behaviour based on a situation or context.

The study's results suggest that strengthening and monitoring how cognitive control develops in the brain during early adolescence could serve as a protective factor, helping to deter progression into problematic substance use, said lead researcher Jungmeen Kim-Spoon at the department of psychology, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, US.

Researchers followed 91 teenagers for seven years. Mental processes involved in cognitive control were analysed using fMRI brain scans, taken as the participants performed the Multi-Source Interference Task (MSIT).

The task is known to trigger activity in the brain's dorsal anterior cingulate cortex (dACC) -- crucial for cognitive control and attention while performing tasks involving distractions. The participants had never taken substances at the start of the study.

The findings, published in the journal Biological Psychiatry, indicated that brain connectivity related to cognitive control helped predict substance use initiation, whereas cognitive control behaviour -- actions resulting from cognitive control -- did not.

"Specifically, (a) stronger connectivity between the dACC and the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (helps perform goal-oriented behaviour) was associated with delayed substance use onset, and this connectivity pattern showed a significant drop one year prior to substance use initiation," said co-author Ya-Yun Chen, Department of Psychology, Virginia Tech.

"This study highlights the critical role of cognitive control-related neural connectivity in predicting substance use initiation and frequency during adolescence," the authors wrote.

Kim-Spoon said that initiating substance use at a young age can significantly increase the risk of developing serious addiction-related problems later in life, challenging one's relationships, work, and overall well-being.

"By identifying the risk of early substance use, we can improve our chances of preventing it and helping individuals avoid these challenges," Kim-Spoon said. PTI KRS NB